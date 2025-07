Final Expenses For Frank Coe

Our family is sadly mourning Frank Coe: son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend. He leaves behind a lot of fond memories within all of our hearts, and no one can think of him without some sort of funny memory or good time in mind. His mother will be left to tend to his final expenses and could really use our support to see to the needs of his arrangements. In memory of Frankie, please consider sharing, praying, and donating if you can.