Help for Michele Steiber accident transport to fl

On Sunday the 13th of July, my mother Michelle Steiber almost lost her life to a car accident. By the grace of god she was able to live through the incident. However the car accident has rendered her with 2 Broken legs, 2 broken hips, a broken right wrist, broken left elbow, fractured ribs from front to back, fracture in her T3, spine and broken right orbital on her skull, several subdural hematomas in the skull, as well as a brain bleed. Her body is completely broken, and for the first 4 days in the hospital she was not alert or oriented, and we feared the worst. She didn’t know who she was or where she was, and basically could not answers simple questions. Thankfully her mentation has recovered significantly, however not fully. The accident occurred 600 miles away from home, and we are currently here in Athens Georgia for her hospitalization, she needs medical transport back to Florida to go to a local rehab. Unfortunately her insurance does not cover transport, and I am not able to get her in a car for the long ride back. She has already spent 4 days in ICU, and another 5 days in PCU, with more hospitalization needed before we can make this journey. Any and all help is greatly appreciated to help get us through this troubled time in her life. Thank you and god bless anyone for their help and sharing this campaign.