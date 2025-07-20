Help For Stage 4 Rare cancer treatment

My name is Karl, Im 63 years old. On March 14th 2024, I was diagnosed with metastasized stage 4 cancer ( Metastatic Carcinoma with neuroendocrine features). My oncologist gave me a few months to live.

We have been lucky that some chemo has worked so far and kept me alive this far. In February, my oncologist told me to get a second opinion, because after the last chemo i was given that there was no others he could give me. I went to MD Anderson in may and was told there is nothing they can do for me.

My son found a place in Arizona, called Envita, they said they think they can help. I Just came back from there and they said they can possibly treat the cancer or at least extend my life. There is one catch. They don't accept my insurance for treatment. The treatment can cost $150,000 dollars or more. I hate asking. But, If anybody could see it in their hearts to help me out at all its greatly appreciated.

I have a wife, kids, and young grandkids that i would like to see grow as long as i can if possible. Again anything helps.