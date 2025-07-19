Funeral costs for Austin Kelley

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $255
I lost my youngest son today, Austin Kelley unexpectedly at the age of 27, an need help with his funeral expenses, he is the 2nd child i have lost an need help, please if you can donate, anything helps an if you can't please share to reach out to more people. Thanks for taking the time to reach out an share.
Amy, as a mother my heart and soul ache for you. Take it easy on yourself mama. Austin, you’re finally at peace and can get the rest God knew you needed.
Praying to all of the family, hugs
Amy, my thoughts and prayers are with you. May Austin rest in peace.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.