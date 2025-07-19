Campaign Image

Funeral costs for Austin Kelley

Goal:

 USD $5,500

Raised:

 USD $255

Campaign created by Amy Wiseman

I lost my youngest son today, Austin Kelley unexpectedly at the age of 27, an need help with his funeral expenses, he is the 2nd child i have lost an need help, please if you can donate, anything helps an if you can't please share to reach out to more people. Thanks for taking the time to reach out an share.

Chelsea an Carson Kelley
$ 200.00 USD
6 hours ago

Amy, as a mother my heart and soul ache for you. Take it easy on yourself mama. Austin, you’re finally at peace and can get the rest God knew you needed.

Lindsay Secrest
$ 10.00 USD
22 hours ago

Gavin Colvin
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying to all of the family, hugs

Trista Fugett
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Amy, my thoughts and prayers are with you. May Austin rest in peace.

