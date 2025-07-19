Need lawyer against DSS for granddaughters

Hello. My Name is Christina Powers, and I am the grandma of 2 beautiful girls, Zoey, 12, and Anastasia, 7. I have had Anastasia since she was 4, and she knows just me as a mom. She was molested in her last foster home, and I can't let that happen again. So I must keep them with me. The girls want to stay with me, and are upset about my husband leaving as well. My husband for 9 years, Ricky Powers, and I have never been apart, not even for 1 night. We have had custody under a Kinship care license for 3 years. DSS just took it away for a misdemeanor charge against my husband, who has no criminal record, not even a traffic ticket in his lifetime. DSS was trying to take the girls, but my husband had to move out and sign statements stating that he had moved and would continue to pay the bills. My husband and I are happily married and were to adopt our actual real grandchildren, but we can't now. We have court on August 5th. if I have proper representation (a lawyer), then they will sign over permanent custody of the children, and my husband can come home, and DSS will close out the case.. I need my husband Home, and I NEED MY GRANDCHILDREN. They are trying to take my entire life away, PLEASE HELP ME. The parents of my girls have lost parental rights, so this is the only way they can stay with their family. DSS is our Child Protective Services.