3 beloved goats in danger

I've dedicated my life to animal rescue, saving countless lives, including my three precious goats: Butler, Maisy, and Peanut. I rescued them as newborns, just hours from slaughter, and they became my everything. Now, because of new, animal-hating neighbors, these innocent animals are in dire straits. Their presence is threatening my lease, and they face being homeless or worse. We desperately need to construct a robust enclosure by this Sunday to protect them and secure our home. Your donation to fund these essential building materials is an urgent plea to save their lives. Please and thank you for your consideration.
July 19th, 2025
Please feel free to watch all the videos I have posted publicly on my FB, of Butler Maisy and Peanut.
Their enclosure we need to build must be at minimum 5 ft high and will be roughly 50 ft x 75 ft. long. And needs to be built by this coming Sunday. All donations would ensure many little rescued lives are safe and don't lose their homes.
