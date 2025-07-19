3 beloved goats in danger

I've dedicated my life to animal rescue, saving countless lives, including my three precious goats: Butler, Maisy, and Peanut. I rescued them as newborns, just hours from slaughter, and they became my everything. Now, because of new, animal-hating neighbors, these innocent animals are in dire straits. Their presence is threatening my lease, and they face being homeless or worse. We desperately need to construct a robust enclosure by this Sunday to protect them and secure our home. Your donation to fund these essential building materials is an urgent plea to save their lives. Please and thank you for your consideration.