Tanzania and Zambia Fall 2025 Mission

Goal:
CAD $4,700
Raised:
CAD $175
Campaign funds will be received by Adam Cregan
This summer, I’ve been invited to travel with a small team of leaders on a missions trip to Tanzania and Zambia, partnering with minister Darren Canning and local churches to preach the Gospel, pray for the sick, and strengthen believers across these nations.
I won’t be heading there as a tourist—but as someone stepping further into the missional and evangelistic part of my calling. Whether it’s sharing a message, ministering healing, or offering a word of encouragement, I plan to give all I’ve got and serve however I can.
I’ve carried a heart for missions for many years, and something about Africa has always stirred me in a deep way. This will actually be my second time ministering on the continent—my first was in Liberia in 2019. That trip marked me. And in many ways, this feels like a continuation of something that started back then.
The full cost of the 12-day trip is $4,700 which includes airfare, accommodations, food, and ministry supplies. I’m inviting you to consider partnering with me—especially if you believe in what I carry, or simply want to help someone take a bold step of faith and adventure.
No gift is too small. Whether it’s $5, $25, or $500, it all adds up and makes a real difference. And if giving’s not possible right now, prayer and encouragement go a long way too.
Thank you for reading, and thank you for being part of this with me in any way you can.
Let’s go.
✈️ Trip Dates: Sept 22nd - Oct 07th
🌍 Destinations: Tanzania & Zambia
💸 Fundraising Goal: $4,700
🤝 Every gift is appreciated!
Bless you brother and may God carry you through this mission.
