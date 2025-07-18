Tanzania and Zambia Fall 2025 Mission

This summer, I’ve been invited to travel with a small team of leaders on a missions trip to Tanzania and Zambia, partnering with minister Darren Canning and local churches to preach the Gospel, pray for the sick, and strengthen believers across these nations.

I won’t be heading there as a tourist—but as someone stepping further into the missional and evangelistic part of my calling. Whether it’s sharing a message, ministering healing, or offering a word of encouragement, I plan to give all I’ve got and serve however I can.

I’ve carried a heart for missions for many years, and something about Africa has always stirred me in a deep way. This will actually be my second time ministering on the continent—my first was in Liberia in 2019. That trip marked me. And in many ways, this feels like a continuation of something that started back then.

The full cost of the 12-day trip is $4,700 which includes airfare, accommodations, food, and ministry supplies. I’m inviting you to consider partnering with me—especially if you believe in what I carry, or simply want to help someone take a bold step of faith and adventure.

No gift is too small. Whether it’s $5, $25, or $500, it all adds up and makes a real difference. And if giving’s not possible right now, prayer and encouragement go a long way too.

Thank you for reading, and thank you for being part of this with me in any way you can.

Let’s go.

✈️ Trip Dates: Sept 22nd - Oct 07th

🌍 Destinations: Tanzania & Zambia

💸 Fundraising Goal: $4,700

🤝 Every gift is appreciated!







