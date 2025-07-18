Bring Eli Home! Mother Punished for Her Beliefs

This is more than a custody battle, it's a fight for the soul of our country and for the God- given parental rights of every American.

Emily Rainey, a devout Christian and courageous conservative, has been stripped of custody of her 6-year-old son, Eli, not because she’s unfit, not because of abuse or neglect, but because she refuses to bow to the radical leftist agenda. Her only “crime” is speaking the truth boldly: defending Christian values, standing up for parental rights, and exercising her God-given and constitutionally protected freedom of speech.

In a gross miscarriage of justice, a biased judge sided with Emily’s ex-bf, who weaponized her faith and political views to paint her as “dangerous.” The court ignored the fact that Emily has always been a loving, capable, and attentive mother. No evidence was presented to suggest otherwise. Yet Eli was taken from her, sole custody handed to the other parent, and now Emily is allowed to see her own son only every other weekend.

This case sets a terrifying precedent: if the government can take Emily’s child because she’s a Christian conservative, they can come for any one of us next. If your beliefs don’t align with the woke agenda, your parental rights are now on the chopping block.

We cannot let this stand.

This fundraiser will support Emily’s legal fight to appeal this unconstitutional decision and expose the corruption infecting our family courts. Every dollar helps her push back against a system that seeks to silence, punish, and erase Christian voices from public life, starting with our children.

Stand with Emily. Stand for free speech. Stand for our families. Help us bring Eli home.

We are currently asking for help raising 12k to pay for the transcripts required to start our appeal.