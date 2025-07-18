Guard up with Nico

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $360
Nico is headed to the WORLD’S BIGGEST and MOST PRESTIGIOUS stage in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 🌎🔥 We’re just ONE WEEK AWAY, and we need YOUR SUPPORT to help Nico finish strong!
This summer, Nico has been training like a warrior - 6 to 7 days a week, 7 hours per day - to sharpen his skills and represent Katy/TX 💪🏻, our team @reignjiujitsu and @PabloSilva BJJ HQ with pride.
Let’s help him get to Florida and bring home the gold 🥇!
Every bit of support counts - thank you for being part of Nico’s journey to greatness!
All the best Nico. Keep grinding kid.
Mucho éxito!
Good luck Nico!!! You’ll do amazing
Let's go champion
Way to go !! Congratulations
Muchas bendiciones y éxitos
Good job Nico!
Way to go, Nico! Have fun at this event! Dios te Bendiga. Nahomy
Go Nico. Go!
Good luck
