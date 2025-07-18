Campaign Image

Guard up with Nico

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $360

Campaign created by Maria Johannesmann

Nico is headed to the WORLD’S BIGGEST and MOST PRESTIGIOUS stage in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 🌎🔥 We’re just ONE WEEK AWAY, and we need YOUR SUPPORT to help Nico finish strong!

This summer, Nico has been training like a warrior - 6 to 7 days a week, 7 hours per day - to sharpen his skills and represent Katy/TX 💪🏻, our team @reignjiujitsu and @PabloSilva BJJ HQ with pride.

Let’s help him get to Florida and bring home the gold 🥇!

Every bit of support counts - thank you for being part of Nico’s journey to greatness!

Recent Donations
Show:
Danny and Sharyn Hyatt
$ 40.00 USD
13 minutes ago

All the best Nico. Keep grinding kid.

Carla Ramirez
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Mucho éxito!

Nina Capistrano
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

Marcelo y Max
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Good luck Nico!!! You’ll do amazing

Claudia Gomez
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

PedroRobertoLpz
$ 30.00 USD
3 hours ago

Let's go champion

Karla Ostos Herrera
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Cecilia Mir
$ 30.00 USD
3 hours ago

Neculai
$ 30.00 USD
4 hours ago

Ivette Johnson
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Way to go !! Congratulations

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Muchas bendiciones y éxitos

Jesus Jimenez
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Good job Nico!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
4 hours ago

Way to go, Nico! Have fun at this event! Dios te Bendiga. Nahomy

John Milkereit
$ 20.00 USD
4 hours ago

Go Nico. Go!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 hours ago

Magver Infante
$ 20.00 USD
5 hours ago

Good luck

