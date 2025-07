Now, she is incarcerated and facing serious legal charges.





Her sacred work — rooted in compassion, tradition, and integrity — is being misrepresented and criminalized by a system that does not yet understand the medicine path.





This is not the story of a criminal.





This is the story of a woman walking with courage and care — now caught in a system that seeks to silence what it cannot comprehend.





We, her community, are standing with her. We are her clients, students, friends, family, and soul kin. And we refuse to let her face this alone.

Julie Bird is a dedicated Kambo practitioner, Psychedelic Integration & Transformational Coach, and Holistic Medicine Carrier. She has walked a trauma-informed healing path for over 25 years and has devoted herself to supporting others through personal transformation, integration work, and Earth-based spiritual practice.