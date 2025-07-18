Kaylee's Heart on Mission

I’m going to be a Circuit Rider! 🌍💛

📍 Huntington Beach, CA | September 2025

Hey there! I’m not just any DTS student; I’m on a personal quest to connect with Jesus in a deeper level in the heart of California. It all started when I felt God tugging at my heart during one ordinary day... 🌅 The moment was simple but powerful—a gentle reminder that every small step of faith counts, especially for teenagers and young adults who are often misunderstood or overlooked by society.

I remember vividly how God met me during one of my darkest times with whispers of hope, nudges of peace, and promises of love and deliverance. Today, I stand at the precipice of something bigger than myself—an opportunity to be part of YWAM Circuit Riders in Huntington Beach for six transformative months! 🗣️

But here’s where you come in, I need your help to make this happen. Your support isn’t just a donation; it’s an investment into someone else’s faith journey, especially when they need it most. Every dollar counts because it's one dollar closer to fulfilling the purpose God has for my life! 💡

I invite you all on this adventure with me. Imagine supporting a cause that could literally change the direction of someone's life. This is more than giving money; it’s about being part of a my faith journey. 🙌

Let’s make history together! Your gift will help fund 3 months of a transformative lecture phase, followed by 2 months of active missions across the states, providing resources for events that bring light to dark corners of young hearts. Remember, even small acts can cast big shadows in someone else's life! 🖤❤️

Ready to join me on this journey? Let’s set sail into uncharted waters and make waves together—one soul at a time. Your support will fuel my faith journey and mission, making every mile count towards embracing Christ in a deeper way and putting feet to that journey. 🌊💙

With gratitude & faith,

Kaylee Siangco