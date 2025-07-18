Torah Observant Sister in Need

This is an update to a previous campaign I had that GiveSendGo unpublished due to inactivity. I am extremely thankful for the help and support that I received, and I hope that this is the last time I will need to ask for assistance. I am a 63-year-old woman, alone and with no family. I am employed but have experienced two RIFs (Reductions in Force) with the company I've worked for these last 10 years, and there is now an impending third RIF. We are currently operating on an extension; after having been told we would be furloughed the end of April of this year. I've listed my house for sale and from there I hope to move to a community of like-minded believers, but I will have to rent for a while before the community property is ready for me to move to. I am in need of some assistance to bridge the gap meanwhile, in order to stay current on my mortgage so it doesn't go into foreclosure before it can be sold, moving expenses, 1st and last month's rent plus a deposit, etc. Any help is greatly appreciated including prayer that the house will sell favorably and that I'll be able to secure a safe and suitable rental until such time that I can move to the community. Thank you again to all who have been praying for me and to those who have donated. Lastly, I purposely did not try and determine the identity of those who gave previously and anonymously, nor did I acknowledge individual donors, so as to not diminish the blessings they will receive from the Father. That will be what I will do again moving forward with this campaign. But please know that I am very grateful, and I pray that the Father will richly bless all those that pray and/or give.