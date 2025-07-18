Campaign Image

Ward Curley Memorial Fund

 USD $6,000

 USD $1,125

Campaign created by Nancy Jackiewicz

Campaign funds will be received by Nancy Jackiewicz

On July 16th, 2025, the world lost a wonderful man.  Ward was an amazing brother and a friend to all who knew him.  He truly had a heart of gold will be missed by all of us.

In order to give Ward a proper memorial service, we are asking for your help to assist us.  Ward did not have any life insurance so if we could all put in a team effort & donate to Ward’s memorial fund, it would mean the world to our family & friends.  Your donation would go towards cremation cost, funeral services/burial & the cost of a headstone.

Thank you so much for your support & for all of you who came to the hospital to say goodbye…It was so heartwarming to see how much he was truly loved.

Love,

Mark & Nancy

Recent Donations
Sarah VandeKerkhoff
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Rest in peace Ward. You'll be dearly missed 💙

Danielle
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thank you for all the smiles during my first year at Sparta, you will be SO missed Mr Ward!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Prayers for the family.

Barb Taylor
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Katie Hankinson
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

You will be missed 😢

Sparta Head Start Team
$ 150.00 USD
2 hours ago

Jeff Sienko
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Mike Sizemore
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Jodi Hawley-Jack
$ 100.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Rest in peace

Hull Family
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

David Dreyer
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Rest in Peace Brother, you'll be missed.

Rose cranmer
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Kristi
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Brock
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

