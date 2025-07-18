Ward Curley Memorial Fund

On July 16th, 2025, the world lost a wonderful man. Ward was an amazing brother and a friend to all who knew him. He truly had a heart of gold will be missed by all of us.

In order to give Ward a proper memorial service, we are asking for your help to assist us. Ward did not have any life insurance so if we could all put in a team effort & donate to Ward’s memorial fund, it would mean the world to our family & friends. Your donation would go towards cremation cost, funeral services/burial & the cost of a headstone.

Thank you so much for your support & for all of you who came to the hospital to say goodbye…It was so heartwarming to see how much he was truly loved.

Love,

Mark & Nancy