Help Dexter

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $210
Campaign funds will be received by Magen Stoops
Dexter is our sweet 6 year old German Shepherd. 2 weeks ago Dexter was a normal ball of energy but 1 trip to the vet for a small blister on his paw has taken that dog and turned him into a dog we don't recognize. Dexter was given a steroid for his blisters,however after 2 weeks of this steroid he has stopped eating, barely drinking and can no longer hold himself up. We have taken him to the emergency vet twice and have drained our saving trying to get answers as to what happened. Dexter needs a blood test and other test ran inwhich we do not have the money for. We don't want to lose our boy! If you find it in your heart to donate we would truly be forever grateful. We just want to know if we can get him better or if he is to sick and we need to make the decision for him.
❤️❤️❤️❤️
🙏🏻❤️
Praying you get some answers to get him better! ❤️
Praying for this sweet baby 🥺
Not much but I gave what I could. Praying for the dog to get better and stay healthy.
I’m sorry you’re going through this. We spent about $5000 on Jackson when his epilepsy started.
Prayers for some answers Dexter 🐾
