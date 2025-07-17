Holly jackson

—it's about rallying around our own in their hour of need! Share Holly's story; let’s light up the darkest moments with kindness and support! 🙏✨ So my sister was diagnosed with the rare aggressive cancer she was reluctant to do chemotherapy cuz she's heard stories which I'm sure we all have at this point, so she did the chemo first round things were looking iffy by the time the second round come around it gave her a heart attack infected her stomach and then she was told that there's nothing else they can do for her and they've sent her home now we're not done fighting but she can't work she's got custody of her grandson and she could use our help I would appreciate it if you can't help please share this story thank you so much.

#RememberHolly #CommunityStrength #CancerFighters