Im at a complete loss and my kids depend on me

Well I never in my life thought I would ever be doing something like this but I’m at a complete loss, I’m not even sure how to write something like this or what to say so I’m just going to do my best. I’m a single father who does my best for my kids and I work really hard in construction (7 days a week) most of the time to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table among other things. But I’m at a loss and about to lose everything because my car broke down and it’s going to cost a lot to fix and I don’t have that kinda money, I’ve maxed out credit cards to keep up with groceries and other basic bills, the car that broke down I still owe $8,000 on and I just made a payment on it while it sat in my driveway broken. I can’t get another car loan because I still have one out and my credit is not so great right because of the credit usage on keeping up on basic life. I don’t get any kind of child support, food stamps or any kind of assistance at all it’s all on me and me going to work, my friend is letting me use his truck for now but that’s only going to last so long, I can’t fail my kids so here I am putting my pride aside and asking the people of the world for some help even if it’s $5, $10, $20 or even if it’s nothing but you sharing this to get it out to others, whatever you can do to help is one step closer to me continuing to provide for my children please help me I can’t let my kids down.