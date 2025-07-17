Help support Mike Gamber and his family

Many of you know Mike Gamber—a dedicated coach, loving father, and devoted husband—who has been a strong presence in our sports community for years. Through his coaching in lacrosse, flag football, and basketball, Mike has positively impacted the lives of children, parents, and families. His commitment to teamwork, discipline, and growth in young athletes has made him a cherished figure in our town.





Unfortunately, the Gamber family is now facing a significant challenge. In 2024, Mike was diagnosed with brain cancer and is currently recovering from his second brain surgery this past June. He has recently begun another round of chemo as well. Mike has always supported others in town, and now it’s our turn to support him and his family during this difficult time. This journey has come with substantial medical bills and lost income during treatment and recovery. Together, we have the chance to offer our support and show Mike, Allison & Ryan the same kindness and encouragement he has given to many of us over the years.





We invite you to join us in making a difference for Mike and his family. Your generous donations will go directly toward medical expenses and will help support his family as they navigate this challenging journey. Every contribution—big or small—will have a meaningful impact.





Let’s unite and fight for Mike! In addition to donations, we welcome your thoughts, prayers, and well wishes for Mike, Allison & Ryan during this trying time. Thank you for your kindness and support.