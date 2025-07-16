Helene repairs

Unfortunately My sister Lisa and her husband Matthew Francisco have been having a rough time rebuilding their house after hurricane helene almost completely destroyed their house in Ga! They were in NC helping their Son when the storm went through. They got home 2 weeks later to devastating damage and lost most everything in their home! There is no insurance on this house and fema isn’t able to help with materials! They are currently living in a fema trailer and will be allowed to stay in it up to Feb 2026, as long as they make progress towards repairing their home and show progress each month when fema comes for recertification visit.

They have been able to gut the house inside and get rid of the mold and they have a new roof! But they are having a hard time with funds for materials to rebuild the inside! With Matthew’s recent health issues and then a recent hospital stay, he’s not been able to work and medical bills aren’t cheap so they are struggling to stay afloat right now! We would like to ask for your help to get them some materials and get them back in their home!! Anything will help and if you can’t donate, prayers are always appreciated!!





Side note: fema tried pushing them to buy the trailer and when they said no, we want to fix our house, fema pretty much stopped being concerned!









Thank you all and God bless!