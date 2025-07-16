Helping to get headstones for my parents

I find myself in a place I never imagined—asking for help during one of the most painful and challenging times of my life.

As many of you know, my family and I recently faced the devastating loss of our mom. Our father passed previously but with life and other hurdles that happened. The grief has been overwhelming, and in the midst of it, I’ve struggled to cover the cost of mom’s funeral. While we were able to manage the basics, we still cannot afford the proper headstones my parents deserve.

Mom’s life insurance was not enough to cover everything, and my own injury at work has made it nearly impossible for me to save any money to contribute. My heart breaks knowing that I can't provide them with the memorial they deserve.

A couple of family members have generously been trying to help, but even with their support, the total cost of two headstones is simply beyond our means. The financial burden is weighing heavily on me and my sisters and I’m reaching out, not because I want to, but because I need to—our family needs help to give them the peace and remembrance they deserve.

If you’re able, any contribution—no matter how small—would mean the world to me. It would allow us to finally give them the lasting tribute and respect they so richly deserve. If you're not in a position to help financially, please consider sharing this message with others who may be able to lend a hand.

I truly appreciate every bit of support, whether it’s in the form of a donation, kind words, or simply keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We’re trying to honor their memory and give them a place where they can rest peacefully, knowing they are remembered with love.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, compassion, and support.





With deep gratitude,

Charles and family









Dear Friends and Family,