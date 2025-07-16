Safe Haven - Fight Antifa Threats

🌟💔 "Every day, I feel the weight of safety on my shoulders. It's a strange kind of burden that no one should have to bear but here I am, standing up for what I believe in." This is more than just words—they are echoes of memories and visceral feelings that shape who I am today.

🏠 My life was simple until recently; living alone with my little puppy, Hammy in a small apartment where every day seemed to blend into the next. But then came the unexpected, the shockwaves of fear and vulnerability shook me awake from my peaceful slumber. I had always believed in kindness, understanding, but one dark night, reality shattered like glass under heavy feet—I was attacked with a knife by an Antifa radical.

🚨 This wasn't just any attack; it changed everything. It left more than physical scars—it left emotional and mental ones too. Every day since then has been about securing my safety, finding refuge in the face of threats that I never imagined would become part of mine or anyone else’s life here in our peaceful country.

💸 That's why today, I turn to you—my community, my friends and family who believe in hope and protection as much as I do. With your help, we can transform this fear into safety. The goal is modest but crucial: $10,000 that will go towards securing a new residence more secure than the one where all these troubles started.

🌈 "Hope doesn’t come from expecting things to get better; it comes when you take action." And here I am, taking action—taking control of my life because no person should ever feel unsafe in their own home or community. This isn't just about me and Hammy anymore; it's about every individual who has faced threats for standing up for what they believe in.

🤝 Together, let’s turn the tide on fear. Let’s ensure that those of us who stand strong can continue doing so without worry or threat—because even at 62 and disabled, I still have dreams, plans, hopes! And one thing is clear: no weapon forged against me will stop my fight for a safe world.

🤝 Will you join me in this journey? Your support doesn’t just mean money; it means hope, safety, and resilience. Share our story—let the light of community shine into dark corners! #SafeSpacesForAll 🌟💕