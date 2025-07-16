Campaign Image

Help STL Adoption Center Continue Saving Lives

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,800

Campaign created by Terrell Hayes

Campaign funds will be received by Terrell Hayes

We’re reaching out on behalf of STL Adoption Center, a dedicated animal shelter in St. Louis working every day to rescue, care for, and rehome animals in need. Right now, our shelter is facing a critical challenge.
Due to a sharp increase in abandoned and surrendered animals, we are struggling to keep up with the cost of care. Our resources are stretched thin, and without additional support, we may not be able to continue providing the safe, nurturing environment these animals deserve.

Your support will directly help us provide:
•Medical care, vaccines, and emergency treatment
•Food, clean water, and shelter supplies
•Sanitation and facility maintenance
•Spay/neuter services to help prevent overpopulation
Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference.
•$10 helps feed a pet for a week
•$25 covers basic medical care or vaccinations
•$50 supports critical treatment or emergency intake

If you are able to contribute, or even just share this fundraiser with your network, it will make a meaningful impact. Your generosity helps us continue our mission and gives these animals the second chance they deserve.
Thank you for supporting STL Adoption Center and helping us continue this important work.
Sincerely,
The STL Adoption Center Team
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
11 hours ago

jordan hayes
$ 1760.00 USD
1 day ago

first donation by me to show the people im all in to help this place

