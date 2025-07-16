Replace the motor in my vehicle

I am a disabled veteran and a few days ago, my truck broke down, took it to the shop and found out that it needs a new motor. This current situation has put me in a bond, normally I’m the guy that loves to help others when in need but unfortunately, now I need help.. I love the Lord, I trust fully in Him and I know He will make away, He always does. It pains me to have to ask for help. But at least I was able to get it from $7500 for the motor alone to 5500 installed. Any help would be appreciated, thank you.

Its been a tough year since May 25th 2024 when the EF3 tornado hit my home town of Claremore, OK. We took a direct hit, praise God His hand of protection was upon us. We had bad roof damage and heavy rains after left us fighting with mold and of course Insurance company failed us. Then March 15th 2025, my mother went to be with the Lord. Now this with my truck, I am thankful for what the Lord has provided and will provide.

God Bless You,

Christopher