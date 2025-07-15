Alaska2Ukraine ARGH Vehicles

Greetings from Mykolaiv, Ukraine! (Please send help.)

As you may have seen from several other successful campaigns, we are supporting Ukrainian volunteers, now very much up-close and personal as I am working from Ukraine for the next six months or more.

Unfortunately, although you have been extraordinarily generous in helping with the drone jammers and other campaigns, we have an urgent need which is NOT funded: vehicle repairs.

Our most immediate need is for repairs to a field ambulance that was hit by an exploding drone, because the russians continue to actively hunt our volunteers and their vehicles, with ambulances being a priority target. (I would like to rant about war crimes and “what does it say about a country when it specifically and intentionally attacks medical personnel evacuating the wounded?!?” but that is going to have to be another post.) Frankly we are all amazed that nobody was killed. The mechanics are giving us an incredible deal, but they still have to get the parts, and they and their kids need to eat. So, the minimum cost for the most basic repairs to the ambulance is $1250 USD.

In addition, with heavily-used vehicles driving very fast both off- and on-road (for a certain rather Nomish value of “road,” at that), even the vehicles that evade the drones are constantly in need of repairs. Thus, we’ve got a Nissan Pathfinder in the shop here in Mykolaiv for a complete head-and-gasket replacement. We’re not fixing the back window, because that would be another $750 (Nissan parts aren’t super-common here so we haven’t been able to find used glass, and shipping a rear window in from Poland is brutally expensive). We are making do with heavy black plastic bags for the moment, but replacing the top half of the engine is not something we can throw together with Bondo and baling wire. So, getting the Pathfinder back on the road (with a garbage-bag-maybe-plywood rear-window) is a minimum expense of $2,250.

I wish I could slap a goal of $4,500 on this campaign, but the reason our Ukrainian partners are below zero balance in all of their accounts is because these vehicle expenses just don’t stop. All I can do is post photos of vehicles we have repaired, vehicles we need to repair, and invoices and receipts for all of this. I’ll try to get the first couple of photos up today because this is a truly urgent need (the medics are currently doing evacs in a pickup truck if I understand correctly). I’ll keep adding content to build a more complete picture of how big this effort has been, and how much our partners have managed to do already. The bottom line unfortunately is: we need your help, and we are probably going to need help in this area for quite some time. Getting into and out of the gray zone is a harrowing experience (and please don’t ask me how I know this). Vehicles are going to get thrashed for as long as the Ukrainian military has to crowdfund their logistic support and rely on civilian volunteers with civilian vehicles to do things that the US military only does with up-armored vehicles and armed contractors.

In short, your donations save lives and keep up the fight.

In Service,

—Mark Hayward (Mykolaiv, Ukraine)







