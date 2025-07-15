Travel Funds

I’m reaching out today to share my story and ask for a bit of help. A few years ago, I married the love of my life, someone who lives in another country. We met while I was traveling for work, and from the moment we started talking, something just clicked. Since then, our relationship has grown through countless messages, long video calls, and dreams about the day we’d finally live under the same roof.





Unfortunately, distance and financial constraints have kept us apart for much longer than we ever imagined. It’s been over a year since we last embraced, and while our love remains strong, the separation is incredibly hard. We’ve recently completed all the paperwork needed to start the immigration process so we can build a life together. But before we can take this next step, I need to travel to be with my spouse to finalize documents and attend critical appointments.





Between airfare, legal fees, and time away from work, the costs have added up far beyond what I can afford on my own. That’s why I’m asking for help. Your support wouldn’t just buy a plane ticket—it would reunite two people who have been waiting far too long to be together. Any contribution brings us closer to closing this painful distance. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for even considering being part of our journey.