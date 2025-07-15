Noodle the dog surgery

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $3,650
Campaign funds will be received by Suzanna Ray
I don't have the money for a surprise medical emergency for my dog she has tumor on her spleen.thank you for whatever support you can provide. I know its hard for everyone right now so dont donate if you have your own problems thank you and god bless
July 17th, 2025
Thank you to everyone who has donated to Noodle, words can not describe how thankful we are. We took her to get blood work, x rays and an ultrasound they have been able to identify the mass to infact be a tumor but because of its size they are not sure now if it's attached to the spleen or somewhere else. They found fluid in her chest and was concerned her kidneys were trying to shut down. We were able to get her pain meds, fluids and afford some nausea meds for her. We will be updating everyone very soon when we find out more. God is good, keep praying and God will come when the time is right! God bless you all❤️🙏
