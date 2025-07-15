Fly John for his Sister's funeral

Goal:
USD $700
Raised:
USD $1,080
My husband's sister Eleanor Willett just tragically passed away on July 13th in a terrible fire at the Fall River Assisted living complex. It's been aired on several news channels. We don't have any funds in reserve as we are helping our oldest with his severe medical condition. We need help at least to fly him out to Massachusetts from Kansas round trip. Any assistance would be truly appreciated and we will offer our family rosary for your intentions. Any amounts above request will be used towards either flying me as well or Gregorian masses for Eleanor. Thank you so much for everything ❤️ 🙏
So sorry for your loss. We will add you all to the family rosary.
"Thank you so much! May God reward you!" By Eugenia Doucette
I will miss Eleanor. We always have a talk on the phone at Christmas. A wonderful woman love to my son in law John
"Thank you mom for helping out! Yes Eleanor touched many lives!" By Eugenia Doucette
Our condolences to John. Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen. To
"Thank you Guthrie family for your generosity and condolences and prayers! May God reward you!" By Eugenia Doucette
Prayers. So sorry for your loss.
"Thank you. You will be remembered in our family rosary " By Eugenia Doucette
Sorry for your loss. That was a horrible fire.
"Thank you for your condolences and prayers. Yes it was horrible. May God reward you!" By Eugenia Doucette
John and Eugenia, I am so sorry for your loss. I know there are no words at a time like this, but may God bring you comfort. I will be praying for you and your sister.
"Jennifer. Yes we are still in shock. Thank you for your prayers as it is what keeps us going. Please continue to pray for Eleanor and our family! " By Eugenia Doucette
John, we are so sorry to hear about the untimely passing of your sister. Be assured of our prayers for you and your family. May her soul rest in peace.
"Thank you for your kind words of comfort and your prayers " By Eugenia Doucette
Sorry for your loss. 😥
"Thank you may God reward you 🙏" By Eugenia Doucette
July 16th, 2025
We reached our goal and more! We may have enough to fly both John and I. We are still awaiting funeral details in order to book flights. Any money left over will go towards Gregorian masses for Eleanor
