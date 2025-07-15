Campaign Image

Fly John for his Sister's funeral

 USD $700

 USD $1,080

My husband's sister Eleanor Willett just tragically passed away on July 13th in a terrible fire at the Fall River Assisted living complex. It's been aired on several news channels. We don't have any funds in reserve as we are helping our oldest with his severe medical condition. We need help at least to fly him out to Massachusetts from Kansas round trip. Any assistance would be truly appreciated and we will offer our family rosary for your intentions. Any amounts above request will be used towards either flying me as well or Gregorian masses for Eleanor. Thank you so much for everything ❤️ 🙏 

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

So sorry for your loss. We will add you all to the family rosary.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much! May God reward you!" By Eugenia Doucette

Linda reyes
$ 15.00 USD
1 day ago

I will miss Eleanor. We always have a talk on the phone at Christmas. A wonderful woman love to my son in law John

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you mom for helping out! Yes Eleanor touched many lives!" By Eugenia Doucette

The Guthrie Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Our condolences to John. Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen. To

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you Guthrie family for your generosity and condolences and prayers! May God reward you!" By Eugenia Doucette

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers. So sorry for your loss.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you. You will be remembered in our family rosary " By Eugenia Doucette

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Sorry for your loss. That was a horrible fire.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your condolences and prayers. Yes it was horrible. May God reward you!" By Eugenia Doucette

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Jennifer Heath
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

John and Eugenia, I am so sorry for your loss. I know there are no words at a time like this, but may God bring you comfort. I will be praying for you and your sister.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Jennifer. Yes we are still in shock. Thank you for your prayers as it is what keeps us going. Please continue to pray for Eleanor and our family! " By Eugenia Doucette

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

John, we are so sorry to hear about the untimely passing of your sister. Be assured of our prayers for you and your family. May her soul rest in peace.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your kind words of comfort and your prayers " By Eugenia Doucette

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Sorry for your loss. 😥

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you may God reward you 🙏" By Eugenia Doucette

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
2 days ago

Update #1

July 16th, 2025

We reached our goal and more! We may have enough to fly both John and I. We are still awaiting funeral details in order to book flights. Any money left over will go towards Gregorian masses for Eleanor 

