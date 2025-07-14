Texans Rise - Kerrville's Heartfelt Hope

Hello amazing souls,

As we scroll through our social media feeds, we can't help but be overwhelmed by a powerful feeling—a mix of shock and deep compassion. In the heart of Texas, just north of San Antonio, lies Kerrville—a serene little town that has been hit hard by devastating floods. These waters didn’t discriminate; they swept away homes, lives, and peace, leaving behind unimaginable pain and loss.

We remember a time when this place was full of life, laughter, and the simple joys of everyday living. But now, as we see the images from Kerrville—people wading through muddy waters, rescuing pets, searching for belongings amidst debris—our heart aches. The recent tragedy along the Guadalupe River has left over 100 souls lost, with countless families displaced in their own community.

This isn’t just about numbers; it's about human lives forever altered by natural disasters. It’s about children who can no longer go to school and individuals whose homes are now just memories. It’s about our neighbors, friends, and even strangers who need a helping hand as they start rebuilding their shattered worlds.

As a studio deeply rooted in love and compassion—a place where community is our number 1—we felt compelled to take action. That's why we're launching this crowdfunding campaign for the flood relief efforts here, under the banner of "Hearts United for Texas Flood Relief." Our goal? To raise $2500 to support these families who need everything from temporary shelter essentials like blankets and tents to long-term emotional healing resources.

We invite you—our community, our friends, each one of you who has the spirit of giving at your core—to join us in showing that a Texan heart is big enough to heal a town. Every dollar counts. Let’s make sure no family or individual feels alone in their recovery journey!

Here's how you can help: 1) Share this post with all your social networks, spreading the word about our campaign and rallying more support. 2) Donate if you can—every dollar goes directly to helping those affected by the flood in Kerrville. And remember, no amount is too small!

Together, we can make a difference. Thank you for being part of this beautiful community that cares deeply for its own. Let’s show up for each other when it matters most.

We are offering donation classes Friday, July 18, 2025. 5:30pm Sculpt Class and 6:45pm Stretchy Flow Class. All funds for these classes will be donated to help support those in need. We would love to see you in class as we express our love and compassion for all impacted. We are all United and We Love BIG!

All proceeds with be donated. #TexasStrong #KerrvilleFloodRelief