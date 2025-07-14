Help Renie treat Sarcadosis

Renie was diagnosed with Pulmanary and Lymphatic Sarcadosis May of 2021. Since then she has been following conventional treatment plans, including steroids and infusions, both of which she continues to react to. Recently she found out that instead of improving with the treatment, her lungs have continued to deteriorate, and her DR. has told her that the next step will be Chemo and possibly a lung transplant. For many reasons this is obviously a last resort, and a path that she would rather not go down. Renie has found a highly recommended DR, that specializes in chronic autoimmune conditions, and uses natural as well as conventional methods to help the body heal itself. This is something she would love to try, but doesn't have the financing to do so, as they dont take insurance and require cash up front. Please consider helping to make this possible for her.