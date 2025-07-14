Stephanie Proffitt Burial Services

Last night, our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy. Our beloved Stephanie — lovingly known to her family as “TeTe” — was taken from us in a devastating car accident. Her sudden passing has left our hearts broken and our lives forever changed.

TeTe was the kind of person who made everyone feel like family. Her laughter was contagious, her heart was generous, and her love was unwavering. She was always there with a warm hug, a helping hand, or the words you needed to hear. She touched so many lives, and the outpouring of love we’ve already received shows just how deeply she was loved in return.

As we grieve this tremendous loss, we are also facing the overwhelming costs of funeral and memorial services. We never imagined having to create this page, but we humbly ask for support to help us give TeTe the beautiful farewell she deserves. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean the world to our family.

More than anything, we ask for your continued prayers. Please keep our family in your hearts — especially those who were closest to her — as we navigate the difficult days ahead.

Thank you for your kindness, your love, and your support during this heartbreaking time.

With love and gratitude, The Family.



