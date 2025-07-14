Stephanie Proffitt Burial Services

Goal:
USD $16,000
Raised:
USD $2,727
Last night, our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy. Our beloved Stephanie — lovingly known to her family as “TeTe” — was taken from us in a devastating car accident. Her sudden passing has left our hearts broken and our lives forever changed.
TeTe was the kind of person who made everyone feel like family. Her laughter was contagious, her heart was generous, and her love was unwavering. She was always there with a warm hug, a helping hand, or the words you needed to hear. She touched so many lives, and the outpouring of love we’ve already received shows just how deeply she was loved in return.
As we grieve this tremendous loss, we are also facing the overwhelming costs of funeral and memorial services. We never imagined having to create this page, but we humbly ask for support to help us give TeTe the beautiful farewell she deserves. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean the world to our family.
More than anything, we ask for your continued prayers. Please keep our family in your hearts — especially those who were closest to her — as we navigate the difficult days ahead.
Thank you for your kindness, your love, and your support during this heartbreaking time.
With love and gratitude, The Family.
We are so sorry for your family’s loss! She was such a wonderful teacher and always so kind to my daughter
Stephanie you will be missed. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace 🙏🏻
Our heartfelt prayers go out to you all and we send our deepest condolences - no words truly can express it. Just know we are thinking of you all during this devastating time. May God carry you and hold you close. Love, Duncan's friend Allison Wright, and Allison's mom, Pam Trapani
Prayers going up to heaven for my sweet cousins and Aunt Naomi. Love you All !!!
Stephanie was always the kindest and sweetest person. Please feel comfort and peace knowing she is with the Lord and her daddy. May the family feel God’s presence for he is near the broken hearted and those crushed in spirit. —Ronnie, Megan and Hailey Joyner
Many prayers for those hurting. Her smile was delightful and brightened any day.
Sending prayers to your family! Stephanie will be greatly missed. The Atkinsons - Elaina, Brad, Emilia & Lucas
Thinking of you all during this difficult time! She was always so kind to us and our family ❤️.
We love you. ❤️
So sorry for loss of Stephanie😢🙏
No message
You will be dearly missed. Sending your family love and prayers. - Mason, Taylor and Henley
Please accept this gift from us for your family. Claudia know we love you and are here for you and your family.
“May God hold you in the palm of His hand until we meet again.” Love and prayers from the O’Melias- Christina, Joe, Ethan and Autumn ❤️
We’re incredibly sorry for this tragic loss. Sending the family lots of love and prayers❤️ -Sheila, Robert, Megan, Kaylah, and Chase.
Sweetest woman I’ve ever met. May she rest in peace. Kaden and I will forever think about you Stephanie. Miss you so much already💙
