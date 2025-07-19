🎒 6th Annual Run4Peace Clothing Book Bag Drive – Empower and inspire the youth with positive and biblical messages.

Hello everyone, and thank you for taking the time to view our campaign.

We are thrilled to announce the 6th Annual Run4Peace Clothing Book Bag Drive an annual mission to empower children in the Philadelphia and Chester, PA communities with the tools they need to thrive emotionally, and spiritually.

At Run4Peace Clothing, we believe that every child deserves to start the school year not only prepared, but inspired. We’re on a mission to deliver 200 backpacks filled with essential school supplies, educational materials, and most importantly messages of peace, strength, and God’s love.

💡 Why This Matters:

Children are constantly influenced by the world around them media, social environments, and life circumstances. But we have the power to influence them for the better. Studies show that children who receive positive reinforcement especially through words of affirmation develop higher self-esteem, better coping skills, and stronger academic performance.

That’s why we’re not just providing backpacks. We’re providing hope.

✨ What’s Inside the Backpacks:

• Basic school supplies (notebooks, pencils, folders, etc.)

• Run4Peace Clothing designed inspirational notebooks and our signature eye catching book bags with biblical quotes and inspirational messages.

• Age-appropriate educational & inspirational reading materials

• Bible-based affirmations and uplifting quotes such as:

• “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13

• “Faith Over Fear”

• “God’s Love Never Fails”

• John 3:16

• A Pocket sized American Constitutions inside.

These messages are more than words they are seeds of encouragement that can grow into lifelong faith, resilience, and peace.





🧡 What We Did Last Year:

Thanks to your generous support, last year we were able to distribute 100 fully stocked backpacks on the corner of 1501 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA. We saw firsthand the smiles, joy, and excitement from children who felt seen, supported, and loved. With your help, we’re doubling our impact in 2025.





🎯 This Year’s Goal:

💥 200 Filled Backpacks

💥 More reading materials for all ages

💥 Expanded outreach to schools and youth programs in underserved neighborhoods

📅 Campaign Deadline:





Thursday, August 7th, 2025

(School starts fast let’s make sure every child is ready before that first bell rings!)





🙌 How You Can Help:

Please give whatever you can—no amount is too small. Whether it’s $5, $50, or $500, your donation will directly help us purchase backpacks, supplies, and meaningful materials for local youth in the Chester and inner city of Philadelphia.

• $20.00 = notebooks & supplies for 1 child

• $45.00= a fully packed backpack

• $125 = supports 4 students

We also welcome volunteers, in-kind donations, and local partnerships. Let’s work together to lift up the next generation.

We are incredibly grateful for your ongoing love, support, and generosity. Together, we can inspire faith, promote peace, and prepare young minds for a brighter future.

Thank you

God bless you.

And remember to Run4Peace.



