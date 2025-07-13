Randall Vasquez

Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,





We are reaching out on behalf of our beloved friend, Randy Vasquez, who has recently been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. This unexpected and devastating news has turned their world upside down. The financial burden of cancer is overwhelming. The costs of out of state treatment, transportation, time off work, and day-to-day living expenses are adding up quickly. That’s why we’ve created this GiveSendGo — to lift some of that weight from Randy and his Family’s shoulders. Anything you are able to donate would be greatly appreciated!

Thank you.