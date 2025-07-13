Randall Vasquez

Goal:
USD $9,000
Raised:
USD $7,780
Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Vasquez
Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,
We are reaching out on behalf of our beloved friend, Randy Vasquez, who has recently been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. This unexpected and devastating news has turned their world upside down. The financial burden of cancer is overwhelming. The costs of out of state treatment, transportation, time off work, and day-to-day living expenses are adding up quickly. That’s why we’ve created this GiveSendGo — to lift some of that weight from Randy and his Family’s shoulders. Anything you are able to donate would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you.
Hang tough Brother!
Blessings bro
Praying for you and your recovery.
You got this Randy!
Prayers brother
Coldstone is on me Boo!!!
Mike
Kick it’sass bro
