Randall Vasquez

Goal:

 USD $9,000

Raised:

 USD $7,780

Campaign created by Keith Dirkson

Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Vasquez

Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,


We are reaching out on behalf of our beloved friend, Randy Vasquez, who has recently been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer. This unexpected and devastating news has turned their world upside down. The financial burden of cancer is overwhelming. The costs of out of state treatment, transportation, time off work, and day-to-day living expenses are adding up quickly. That’s why we’ve created this GiveSendGo — to lift some of that weight from Randy and his Family’s shoulders. Anything you are able to donate would be greatly appreciated! 

Thank you.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Hang tough Brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
17 hours ago

Blessings bro

Brett Harris
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Nick Degenhart
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Adam Miller
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you and your recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Wicho
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

You got this Randy!

Chris Westbrook
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Richard Treglia
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Prayers brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

Coldstone is on me Boo!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Mike

Joe Milner
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Kick it’sass bro

David Scrivner
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 day ago

