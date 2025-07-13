Help Support Vanessa After Major Surgery

Vanessa recently returned home from Salt Lake City after having part of her kidney removed from Fraleys Syndrome. Vanessa has lived with pain from a young age from her condition and after trying many other conservative methods of management, her and her team decided it was time for them to move on to the major surgery she had been hoping to avoid. Vanessa suffered complications after the surgery and had to be given blood transfusions several times. Once back in Great Falls, she ended up back in the ER after suspecting an infection. She was admitted to the hospital and had to undergo another invasive procedure to drain her infected kidney. She is back home currently but has to continue to have a kidney drain, catheter and stent in for the next month. As long as I have known her, she has worked full time. She is currently employed at two places in Great Falls but unable to work due to chronic pain and now her recovery from the surgery.

Unfortunately the bills don't stop just because Vanessa is down from surgery. She is behind on rent and facing eviction from her landlord. She is in the process of applying for SSDI but the process will take at least a year. Vanessa was doing Uber and Doordash prior to her surgery to make ends meet and plans to start doing Uber again tomorrow just to keep a roof over her head and be able to afford food and her medications. Vanessa could really use our support right now. No one should have to Uber with multiple tubes coming out of their body. Vanessa needs to be able to rest and focus on healing for the next month but cannot do it without the support of others.

If you know Vanessa, you know she would help any one that needed it. Having lived in this community for a long time, I know there are many people that have been impacted by her in one way or another. Now is our chance to help carry her through a difficult time.

“Those of us who are warm and dry and safe and well-fed must show up for those who are cold and wet and endangered and hungry. That’s a rule of life. Every ethical and religious and spiritual tradition in the world agrees on that rule.” -Elizabeth Gilbert