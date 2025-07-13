Campaign Image
Support the Johnson Family

Raised:

 USD $2,345

Campaign created by RACHEL LEWIS

Campaign funds will be received by Kalyn Johnson

Support the Johnson Family

The likelihood of a lightning strike ... is something like 1 in a million.... Two strikes in 3 mos is unheard of. Several months ago a storm came through and knocked down a neighbor's tree, totaling both family cars.  The storm on July 12 took out another neighbor's tree and crushed Karli's first car.  The out of pocket expenses from tree removal to finding new cars and so much in between, continues to grow. Through it all, their positive outlook, Faith, and gratefulness that no one was hurt has not waivered. Please consider contributing what you can, to a family that is always willing to do what they can to help others. #ittakesavillage

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for strength and perseverance.

The Esbers
$ 15.00 USD
20 hours ago

Steve J
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

🙏s

Jennifer Skiver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Prayers for you all!! God again was watching over your house and your people to keep you all safe in a devastating situation. The Skivers are here to help in whatever you need! ❤️

Dodsons
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Haggit fam
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Sorry this happened again 😫

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers for your family❤️

Becky Maxwell
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Thankful no one was hurt. Love you all! ❤️🙏🏻 -Uncle Matt and Becky

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

I know this must be very upsetting and frustrating, but like I’ve said before, I’m so glad none of you were in or near the cars when they were struck. ♥️🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you guys!

Marlena Harman
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

The Price Family
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Rogers squad
$ 75.00 USD
3 days ago

If u need some extra hands, we got you!! Hopefully this will cover a meal and will be 1 less thing to worry about. Hugs and prayers!!

The Huskey Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

So crazy to have this happen not once but twice! So glad to hear it was just cars and nobody got hurt! Cars can be replaced :) good luck guys!

Chrissy and Chad Clipner
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you guys to feel God’s comfort and protection, even when it doesn’t feel like it.

Megan Day
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Stephanie Vega
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

I am praying for you. May God bless you spiritually and financially. You will get through this because you are amazing and so is your family!

Michelle Davis
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Sue and Mike Murphy
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

