Support the Johnson Family

The likelihood of a lightning strike ... is something like 1 in a million.... Two strikes in 3 mos is unheard of. Several months ago a storm came through and knocked down a neighbor's tree, totaling both family cars. The storm on July 12 took out another neighbor's tree and crushed Karli's first car. The out of pocket expenses from tree removal to finding new cars and so much in between, continues to grow. Through it all, their positive outlook, Faith, and gratefulness that no one was hurt has not waivered. Please consider contributing what you can, to a family that is always willing to do what they can to help others. #ittakesavillage
Praying for strength and perseverance.
🙏s
Prayers for you all!! God again was watching over your house and your people to keep you all safe in a devastating situation. The Skivers are here to help in whatever you need! ❤️
Sorry this happened again 😫
Prayers for your family❤️
Thankful no one was hurt. Love you all! ❤️🙏🏻 -Uncle Matt and Becky
I know this must be very upsetting and frustrating, but like I’ve said before, I’m so glad none of you were in or near the cars when they were struck. ♥️🙏🏼
Praying for your family.
Praying for you guys!
If u need some extra hands, we got you!! Hopefully this will cover a meal and will be 1 less thing to worry about. Hugs and prayers!!
So crazy to have this happen not once but twice! So glad to hear it was just cars and nobody got hurt! Cars can be replaced :) good luck guys!
Praying for you guys to feel God’s comfort and protection, even when it doesn’t feel like it.
I am praying for you. May God bless you spiritually and financially. You will get through this because you are amazing and so is your family!
