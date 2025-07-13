Support the Johnson Family

The likelihood of a lightning strike ... is something like 1 in a million.... Two strikes in 3 mos is unheard of. Several months ago a storm came through and knocked down a neighbor's tree, totaling both family cars. The storm on July 12 took out another neighbor's tree and crushed Karli's first car. The out of pocket expenses from tree removal to finding new cars and so much in between, continues to grow. Through it all, their positive outlook, Faith, and gratefulness that no one was hurt has not waivered. Please consider contributing what you can, to a family that is always willing to do what they can to help others. #ittakesavillage