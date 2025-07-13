Supporting the Keeshonden

Campaign Image

Please help,

Our two keeshonden, precious members of our family, and one a show dog, got very sick last year.  It took 10 weeks and many vet visits, including repeated emergency vet trips to finally diagnose Leptosporosis because it did not present normally. As a result, their kidneys are badly damaged.

They have been doing great with daily medications, but were recently hospitalized due to a health crisis caused by their kidney condition. This must be done for the rest of their life every so often.

We have 3 small children and no pet insurance. Any amount you could give us will help with the hospital bills. They are both doing good today and eating again. Our vet bills was $4000 and we will need to do follow-up blood tests and check ups. 

Even if you could give only $10.00 any amount will help.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
16 hours ago

All the best for the fur babies

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
17 hours ago

Best wishes for the dogs, they will be in my thoughts.

Maryjo Doiron
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Tim and Lisa Oswald
$ 100.00 USD
20 hours ago

Ian Valmont
$ 1500.00 USD
20 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

Helene Cempa
$ 100.00 USD
21 hours ago

Keeshond Heaven
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Prayers for a long healthy life for the boys.

Kez and bear Lindner
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

