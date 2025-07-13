Supporting a family in need

Please consider helping us support a dear brother and sister (and three small children) who have recently experienced a number of significant financial difficulties, and among other challenges, are going to have to rebuild the majority of their home without any insurance assistance. Although there are many substantive details which could add additional clarity into the current situation, this description is intentionally vague due to the nature of the small rural community in which they live. These are salt of the earth folks, who love Jesus, and are becoming leaders in the local church and community. We will personally be doing everything we can to support them in the days to come. Anyone who would like additional details before making a contribution, ask the folks who forwarded this campaign. If they don't know the details, they can provide my number. Thank you for your support.