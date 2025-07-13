Clara and Caleb Missionary Trip

Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by Clara Jones
Caleb and Clara are going on their first missionary trip. They will be going to Guyana 🇬🇾 to gift small, portable water purification filters to secluded areas, while sharing the Good News about Jesus! The filters have been provided, room and board as well, they just need a little bit of help with part of the airplane ticket, basic toiletries such as mosquito repellent, personal fans, etc., and proper clothing for the weather. They both work full time and will be taking time off from work to go! Let’s join them, pray for them and donate what you can! https://www.facebook.com/share/1CHnLko3Bi/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Looking forward to seeing how God will use you in Guyana!!!
Many blessings! Wanda from KCU
Clara and Caleb, we love you both so much! We are praying that you will have a safe trip and that the Holy Ghost will move mightily through your faith! Be a blessing to everyone you encounter and God will honor your faithfulness! We miss you both so much and hope that we can see again soon! With all our love always! Grammy and Grampa Schuetz
God bless you!
