Clara and Caleb Missionary Trip

Caleb and Clara are going on their first missionary trip. They will be going to Guyana 🇬🇾 to gift small, portable water purification filters to secluded areas, while sharing the Good News about Jesus! The filters have been provided, room and board as well, they just need a little bit of help with part of the airplane ticket, basic toiletries such as mosquito repellent, personal fans, etc., and proper clothing for the weather. They both work full time and will be taking time off from work to go! Let’s join them, pray for them and donate what you can! https://www.facebook.com/share/1CHnLko3Bi/?mibextid=wwXIfr