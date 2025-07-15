Campaign Image

MM Emergency situation

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $3,814

Campaign created by Michelle Moss

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Moss

MM Emergency situation

Hello, this is Madyson's friend Michelle (admin on her page).  Madyson is sorting out a dire situation and, unfortunately, needs emergency funds to do so.  I'm sorry I can't share more details.  She'll share what she can once things are resolved. She is one of the only people I know who has the courage to combat pure evil in this world. Whatever you can contribute is appreciated. Please pray for Yahweh to make a way, for His Glory!

Thank you,

Michelle 

Recent Donations
Show:
Margaret Olds
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Bets
$ 25.00 USD
6 hours ago

Praying for your mission.

Mary Knowlton
$ 25.00 USD
20 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying! Wish I could do more!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

God loves the children. They need freedom to live for our King

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for Madyson and those involved in the situation she is currently dealing with. Thank you, Michelle, for all you do to support Madyson and her efforts. 🙏❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending healing. Wish I could do more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Peggy Ptacek
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo