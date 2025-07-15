MM Emergency situation

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $3,814
Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Moss
Hello, this is Madyson's friend Michelle (admin on her page). Madyson is sorting out a dire situation and, unfortunately, needs emergency funds to do so. I'm sorry I can't share more details. She'll share what she can once things are resolved. She is one of the only people I know who has the courage to combat pure evil in this world. Whatever you can contribute is appreciated. Please pray for Yahweh to make a way, for His Glory!
Thank you,
Michelle
Praying for your mission.
Praying! Wish I could do more!
God loves the children. They need freedom to live for our King
Praying for Madyson and those involved in the situation she is currently dealing with. Thank you, Michelle, for all you do to support Madyson and her efforts. 🙏❤️
Sending healing. Wish I could do more.
