Help Us Find Layla for Alaska
My name is Matt Mancuso. I’m a licensed private investigator based in Alaska, and I’ve been searching for Layla Gallegos, a child who disappeared more than two decades ago. She was only three years old when she was taken to Mexico under troubling and unclear circumstances—what I now understand to be a case of forced migration. She never came back. I doubt that she even knows that she is an American.
Since then, Layla has remained on Alaska’s Missing Persons list. For years, her case was cold—until now.
After countless hours of investigation, personal outreach, legal record searches, and quiet behind-the-scenes work, I believe I’m on the brink of finding her. I’ve located individuals connected to her disappearance. I’ve gathered evidence. I’ve verified leads. But to finish this mission, I must go to Mexico—and I need your help to make that happen.
Why This Mission Matters
This is not just about solving a case. It’s about bringing dignity, truth, and possibly a path home to a woman who vanished before she ever had a chance to grow up. She may be living today under a name she didn’t choose, in a place she didn’t ask to be taken.
I’m raising dollars to fund this mission from start to finish. Every dollar will go directly toward the hard work of finding Layla and finally giving her the opportunity to know her story—and her home.
What Your Donation Will Do
Phase Purpose Amount
Phase 1: Travel & Lodging Airfare, transportation, and safe lodging during the search in Mexico
Phase 2: Ground Investigation Fuel, interpreters, field surveillance, and interviews with potential witnesses
Phase 3: Legal Coordination Official document retrieval, certified translations, and work with consular offices
Phase 4: Verification Evidence processing, secure data handling, and investigative confirmation
Final Phase: Resolution & Return Travel home, filing of final case documentation, and potential reunification support
Why Your Help Matters
This is not a government-funded mission. There are no grants, no institutional support. Just one investigator who refuses to let this child’s story be forgotten—and a community of people like you, who believe in second chances, in truth, and in bringing the missing home.
Your donation isn’t just a transaction—it’s partnership in a human rescue mission. Whether it’s $1, $10, $100, or $1,000, your gift puts me one step closer to Layla.
Help me go find her. Help me bring her home.
