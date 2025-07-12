Just a Gal Fighting Breast Cancer Again

Hi! I’m Rebecca or Becca Ann on social media. I’m listening to a fellow FBooker who suggested I do a”GoFundMe” to raise medical & bill paying $$. Please know I’m cringing trying to write about myself & asking for help. I hate this honestly. I’d rather pay my own way and yet I am struggling so much with all of this & the additional needs from these side effects

I’m just gal fighting Breast Cancer for the 3rd time. It’s been a long, hard, devastating 7 years! But I m still here right?! Oh the stories I could share Lol

I decided to show my pink wig days from the 2nd round of fighting… my hair is long again now, but continuing to fall out again so we will see if it ends up needing to be shaved

I cannot work due to all the side effects of the chemo, radiation, surgeries, Lymphadema & so much more. I live on a very small disability and at 58, I’m discouraged of just surviving.

Right now, I need $$ for Lymphadema care my insurance will not pay for at this time. One of the things, is taping my arm like you see on athletes insurance doesn’t consider it treatment and yet for my body, it works. Others things to try & control Lymphadema are compression garments, pumping with special pump, Vibration plate, manually moving fluid and a few others Would love $$ for a Rebounder as this helps too

Unfortunately I had to use my bill money which includes my rent to cover this first go with this special treatment. I’m praying my rent check doesn’t bounce 😳

What’s Lymphadema you say? Well, it’s all the lymphatic fluid that cannot exit my body so it backs up causing me to look like the Pillsbury Dough Girl

It alters every part of my life and is extremely painful! Even as I type this, my arm feels as if it’ll explode from the heaviness & tightness of this fluid not being able to exit like a normal person’s does.

I really could use custom shirts made to fit my arm as my left arm is the worst. Part of money raised will be to find a seamstress to help in this area for me.

Anyway, I was trying to start like a doordash type of service to try & pay for these special needs & just daily needs but physically I really can’t handle it between all the dr appointments. Additionally, no one has taken me up on my flier

Any and all help would be so appreciated and used to alleviate the devastating effects of Breast Cancer I deal with every day

The amount of money seems large except that in these special treatments or garments and daily living, it’s necessary sadly

Thank you for taking time to read my shortened version and giving so generously to a gal you may not even know.

God bless all the earthly angels He sends my way.

Becca Ann

~Be Brave Always…

”Even tho and yet, I will rejoice in the Lord. I will be joyful in the God of my salvation” Habakkuk 3:18







