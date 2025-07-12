Support for the widow of Patriot Robert Crooks

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Robert Wesley Crooks





It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of Robert Wesley Crooks on June 25, 2025. Known to many as “Little Dog,” Robert was a proud veteran and the founder and leader of the Mountain Minutemen, a volunteer organization that stood shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Border Patrol in efforts to stop drug smuggling and protect our nation’s borders. His unwavering commitment to service—both in the military and in civilian life—left a lasting impact on all who knew him.





Robert was not only a patriot and a protector—he was also a loving husband, friend, and mentor. His loss has left a deep void in the lives of those he touched, especially his beloved wife, April Crooks, who now faces the emotional and financial challenges that come with such a sudden loss.





This fundraiser has been created to help ease the burden on April as she navigates this difficult time. Donations will go toward burial and memorial expenses, as well as unexpected bills and living costs in the weeks ahead.





If you are able to give—whether a little or a lot—please know that your support means more than words can express. And if you are unable to give, your prayers, kind words, and sharing of this page are equally appreciated.





Thank you for helping us honor a man who gave so much of himself to others.





— With love and gratitude,

The Friends and Family of Robert Wesley Crooks