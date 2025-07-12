Support for the widow of Patriot Robert Crooks

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $700
Campaign funds will be received by April Crooks
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Robert Wesley Crooks
It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of Robert Wesley Crooks on June 25, 2025. Known to many as “Little Dog,” Robert was a proud veteran and the founder and leader of the Mountain Minutemen, a volunteer organization that stood shoulder-to-shoulder with U.S. Border Patrol in efforts to stop drug smuggling and protect our nation’s borders. His unwavering commitment to service—both in the military and in civilian life—left a lasting impact on all who knew him.
Robert was not only a patriot and a protector—he was also a loving husband, friend, and mentor. His loss has left a deep void in the lives of those he touched, especially his beloved wife, April Crooks, who now faces the emotional and financial challenges that come with such a sudden loss.
This fundraiser has been created to help ease the burden on April as she navigates this difficult time. Donations will go toward burial and memorial expenses, as well as unexpected bills and living costs in the weeks ahead.
If you are able to give—whether a little or a lot—please know that your support means more than words can express. And if you are unable to give, your prayers, kind words, and sharing of this page are equally appreciated.
Thank you for helping us honor a man who gave so much of himself to others.
— With love and gratitude,
The Friends and Family of Robert Wesley Crooks
love you A. I loved Lil Dog & my prayer is for you and the family to heal. I cherish you my dear friends - God Bless
April, we certainly are thinking of you today. Wish we could do more. If you need anything, anything at all - please do not hesitate. Until then, we will pass this link along and pray for you to be blessed. We remain saddened by the death of Little Dog and continue to pray for peace and comfort for you. With Love, Pete & Deb
