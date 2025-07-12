Faith-Fueled Miracles - A Family's Battle and Triumph

🌟💔 It was my husband's 30th birthday when our miracle decided that he wanted to meet us. We had already had our hope and faith tested when my water had broken at 24 weeks. Despite horrific odds and cruel statistics, he stayed in the womb gettinh stronger. At 28 weeks, it was time for him to come out due to an infection. No sooner than I heard his tiny squeek, I saw my husband's face drain of all color. I was dying. My placenta had stuck to my uterus and I was losing too much blood. I had to have a blood transfusion and a hysteroscomy. God had His arms around our family because I was saved to nurture our miracle boy.

👶 Fast forward a few months, and the struggles piled up. Our tiny miracle had fought through premature birth at 28 weeks, clinging onto life with every breath. From blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, surgeries and unthinkable decisions we were faced with to bills that seemed endless, ea7ch day was both physically and financially draining. Yet amidst it all, my son’s resilient spirit shone brightly against the odds. I prayed to Our Mother Mary Mary constantly, asking her to protect our son, who we named Abel.

We have fought to keep our son safe and well. With God's grace, we have succeeded thus far. Our son amazes us with his strength every single day. Just when we thought our peace had come, we were tested again...

On a beautiful September morning, I was running late for work. Ordinarily, I would have walked but fate chose this path for me. No further than a block from my home, the cab turned left and before I knew it I was thrown to the other side of the cab and then catapulted back into the window by my seatbelt. I heard a loud raw and saw blinding white light.

Disoriented, I began to realize that we had been hit. I felt a cold drip and realised my head was bleeding as stunned onlookers pulled glass out of of my nexk from the window I had just smashed with my head. The last I really remember was asking the EMT where my phone was because I needed to call my husband as they cut me out the car. For months, I have been in agony every day. My life was ripped from me because the driver didn't look right. I lost the job I had cherished (I worked in a school and was known as "Mrs Silly Pants"). I have missed precious time with my boy because my mobility is 90% lost. We have been thrust into poverty with losses I could never have imagined. I still believe my purpose in this world is not finished and God has a plan for me. I managed to feed over 40 families at Thanksgiving, deslite my own tribulations. I have also managed to help many families in need ~ one who would have been sleeping outside in the bitter cold.

Ironically, the luck I had been counting on to make it so that we survive has ran short and we are about to be homeless. Part of me feels like a failure. I have let my family down somehow. These thoughts coupled with the constant physical agony get worse each day.

🚧 But now, as I stand on the brink of losing our home, I feel a storm brewing inside—not just from financial struggles but also emotional turmoil over our predicament. How do you keep going when every avenue seems closed? What happens to faith if hope fades away?

Yet even in this darkest hour, there’s light. The support we received during our son’s health battles showed us that humanity can be beautiful—strangers became family through their generosity and compassion. And so, today, I turn once again to you all. If the love shown towards a little life fighting for his right to live can move people to action, then surely there is room in your hearts and wallets for another call of need.

📌 Please help us keep our promise to him—to provide not just shelter but also security as he grows up strong under the watchful eyes of both heaven and earth. Your support could be that bridge between despair and renewed hope; it’s more than money, it’s a lifeline thrown at precisely the right moment when everything else seems lost.

💌 From one heart to another: Please, let us write this story together—not just of survival but also triumph over adversity. Your donation is not merely giving up; it’s investing in faith and resilience, lending strength during our hour of need. This home is more than bricks and mortar; it’s sanctuary, security, a haven against the storms we face daily.

Thank you for listening—now let's help each other out. 🌈✨ #HopeAndResilience