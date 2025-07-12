Cancer support for Lisa Mundy.

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,140
Campaign funds will be received by Pamela Jolley
I am starting this campaign for our beloved friend and sister, Lisa Mundy. On July 9, she was admitted to the hospital with acute onset abdominal pain. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer that has metasticized. This is very shocking for the Mundy family and for all of us who know and love Lisa. Lisa has always been hyper aware of her spiritual and physical health. We need to cover her with prayers at this time and ask for complete and total healing.
Lisa has the most gentle, kind and loving Spirit. She is hospitable, courageous and mighty in strength and has very strong faith. She always has an encouraging word with a beautiful smile.
I am asking for donations for financial support and it will be so greatly appreciated by Lisa and her family.
The donations will be used for any medications or needed medical treatments and living expenses. As most of us know, Lisa is a licensed Therapeutic Massage Healthcare provider. She will be unable to work during the surgery, treatments and recovery period, so help is desperately needed. We're asking for you to please give what you can, when you can and as often as you can. This campaign will be open for as long as possible to help get her through.
Any amount will help in this very difficult hardship. Please help make this difficult journey just a little easier for Lisa and her family.
I will update Lisa's status as we learn more of her prognosis.
I am so shocked to read that you have cancer but I also know what a fighting spirit you have!! God is with you and will bring you through this! Praying for a complete recovery!💗
Praying for you and your family Mrs. Lisa 🙏✝️❤️
You're HS family will always have your back. Sending you so much healing energy and prayers.
Sending prayers and love 🙏
Love you! Get well soon!
Praying for Lisa 🙏
$@#% Cancer. Prayers for strength and positivity to you and your family.
You can beat this, Lisa !
Lisa, Prayers for strength, peace and healing! 😀🙏🏼🙏🏼
Sending you love and light. May you heal quickly and God be at your side in this difficult time 🙏🙏🙏
"Your kind spirit is comforting!
July 17th, 2025
July 17th, 2025
Lisa is being transferred to UF Shands in Gainesville to prepare for surgery.
Philippians 4:6-7
[6] Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. [7] And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.