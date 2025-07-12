Campaign Image
Cancer support for Lisa Mundy.

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,140

Campaign created by Pamela Jolley

Campaign funds will be received by Pamela Jolley

I am starting this campaign for our beloved friend and sister, Lisa Mundy. On July 9, she was admitted to the hospital with acute onset abdominal pain. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer that has metasticized. This is very shocking for the Mundy family and for all of us who know and love Lisa. Lisa has always been hyper aware of her spiritual and physical health. We need to cover her with prayers at this time and ask for complete and total healing.

Lisa has the most gentle, kind and loving Spirit. She is hospitable, courageous and mighty in strength and has very strong faith. She always has an encouraging word with a beautiful smile.

I am asking for donations for financial support and it will be so greatly appreciated by Lisa and her family.

The donations will be used for any medications or needed medical treatments and living expenses. As most of us know, Lisa is a licensed Therapeutic Massage Healthcare provider. She will be unable to work during the surgery, treatments and recovery period, so help is desperately needed. We're asking for you to please give what you can, when you can and as often as you can. This campaign will be open for as long as possible to help get her through.

Any amount will help in this very difficult hardship. Please help make this difficult journey just a little easier for Lisa and her family.

I will update Lisa's status as we learn more of her prognosis.


Recent Donations
Alison Kayworth
$ 500.00 USD
10 hours ago

I am so shocked to read that you have cancer but I also know what a fighting spirit you have!! God is with you and will bring you through this! Praying for a complete recovery!💗

Kyle and Paige Schelts
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Praying for you and your family Mrs. Lisa 🙏✝️❤️

Jackie Padilla
$ 50.00 USD
17 hours ago

You're HS family will always have your back. Sending you so much healing energy and prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
17 hours ago

Hopeful
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Kelly Fondren
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Kevin Hurst
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending prayers and love 🙏

Davis B
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you! Get well soon!

Raul Mendez
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Rita Mayer
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for Lisa 🙏

Mike Wade
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

KW
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

$@#% Cancer. Prayers for strength and positivity to you and your family.

Nancy Duncan
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

michele cole
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

John Havelin
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

You can beat this, Lisa !

Linda Pearthree
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Joe Puhalla
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Lisa, Prayers for strength, peace and healing! 😀🙏🏼🙏🏼

Richard MacMillan Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Kiersten
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Judy Del Villar
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Sending you love and light. May you heal quickly and God be at your side in this difficult time 🙏🙏🙏

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Your kind spirit is comforting!

Updates

Update #2

July 17th, 2025

#Cancer Support For Lisa Mundy

July 17th, 2025

Lisa is being transferred to UF Shands in Gainesville to prepare for surgery. 

Philippians 4:6-7

[6] Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. [7] And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

