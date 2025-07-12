Cancer support for Lisa Mundy.

I am starting this campaign for our beloved friend and sister, Lisa Mundy. On July 9, she was admitted to the hospital with acute onset abdominal pain. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer that has metasticized. This is very shocking for the Mundy family and for all of us who know and love Lisa. Lisa has always been hyper aware of her spiritual and physical health. We need to cover her with prayers at this time and ask for complete and total healing.

Lisa has the most gentle, kind and loving Spirit. She is hospitable, courageous and mighty in strength and has very strong faith. She always has an encouraging word with a beautiful smile.

I am asking for donations for financial support and it will be so greatly appreciated by Lisa and her family.

The donations will be used for any medications or needed medical treatments and living expenses. As most of us know, Lisa is a licensed Therapeutic Massage Healthcare provider. She will be unable to work during the surgery, treatments and recovery period, so help is desperately needed. We're asking for you to please give what you can, when you can and as often as you can. This campaign will be open for as long as possible to help get her through.

Any amount will help in this very difficult hardship. Please help make this difficult journey just a little easier for Lisa and her family.

I will update Lisa's status as we learn more of her prognosis.



