Supporting Ardith Warkentin

Jeff & Ardith Warkentin moved to the Cowichan Valley 4 1/2 yrs go from Alberta. They are an amazing and loving presence in our community.

Ardith was diagnosed with Lyme Disease and has suffered for many years. After doctoring and many extensive treatments in Canada, they've decided it's best to go forward with medical treatment at Sanoviv Medical Institute in Mexico. This clinic excels at treating and healing Lymes disease.

We are coming to you to ask for monetary help so they can focus on her healing without worry of financial burden. If anyone wishes to donate directly via etransfer please send the funds to wallysue5@gmail.com

We thank you in advance for your generosity and prayers.



