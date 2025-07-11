Hefner Flood Relief Fund

At 2:30 am, July 5th, the family woke to the dog barking incessantly. When they went to check on him, they noticed that water was pouring through the yard and was calf deep. By the time they got the dog to the porch, about 2 minutes, the cars were beginning to float and the water has risen about a foot. By the time they got everybody out of the houses to get to higher ground, the water was waist deep and very swift. Praise God they were able to guide our elderly mother up the hill to the neighbors house where they huddled on the porch until it was safe to go back.

As it got light we were in total disbelief at what we saw. 3 of the four vehicles were gone. The 4th was pinned against the house, as was a large shed from across the street. The garage (a solid, framed building) was completely gone down to the concrete pad - all the contents (side by side buggy, zero turn mower, numerous tools, many family mementos and heirlooms) were strewn down the creek or gone.

The main house has significant water damage underneath the mobile home and we are working on saving the floors and baseboards inside. The second mobile home is now structurally unstable and will be a complete loss. We also have family down the road that have property damage to fences and driveways. They are also unable to get out of their neighborhood except by foot because the only access bridge is severely damaged.

This has been our family's home and gathering place since 1979. Never would we have imagined the small, seasonal creek could rise as high and as fast. In the 46 years we've been here the worst flood we've seen before was maybe 1/3 the size and scope of this.

We are working hard to clean up and restore what we can but we know that to replace what was lost will take significant funds. I sincerely appreciate anything that helps us as we move toward our rebuilding goals.