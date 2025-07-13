Supporting Indonesian family friend

My friend Han has had an extremely challenging year. He’s been fighting against Typhoid fever for a long time.

Then last year he moved to Batam, Indonesia from Pematang Siantar (a 2-1/2 hour flight approximately). Life began going downhill from there: Left for dead at least three times in a few months, he was beaten and stabbed. Then, just a few months ago, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and started ion radiation therapy and chemotherapy treatments. But he was still needing a lot of blood and NaCl solution infusions. He had a very bad reaction to something in the blood which made him have seizures. Then I asked why he continually needed the blood and infusion. The doctors ran tests and discovered he has had a blood clot on his brain for a while which was causing the blackouts and the need for blood.

He finally was operated on and had the blood clot removed by aspiration last week, but needed laser surgery to ensure his surgical wound would not cause any problems. Except that while he was under anesthesia having laser surgery, he woke up, thus ending up losing more than 4 litres of blood and was in a coma for two days.

He’s regained consciousness today and is doing better but the doctors recommend that he stay in hospital another week because they doubt if he returns home now that he may not survive without anyone’s assistance. This is where I come in to the picture. I have been supporting Imam for a long time but he’s never needed help more than today with everything he’s suffered to date.

I am asking wholeheartedly for your help and support in making sure Imam receives enough money to become healthy again so he can return to work eventually. I pray the Lord will bless you abundantly as you prayerfully donate. 🙏🙏🙏