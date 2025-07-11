Worship Album Project 2025

Hi Everyone!

I wanted to share a bit about an amazing project that my daughter Sophia is working on that God laid on my heart to support. Two years ago, she spent several weeks in a row attending a prayer and reflection event. During this time, she began journaling some thoughts based on the theme that was presented each week. These thoughts became songs, and she shared with me that God was leading her to create a worship album that could minister to others. Knowing her strong desire to follow His calling on her life, and bring glory to Him through the gift God has blessed her with, I knew this was something I desired to get behind. We had been praying about what this could look like, and so far, God is opening an opportunity to record these songs at the Aashrum Recording Studio, a state-of-the-art studio in Ortonville, MI. However, there are many costs going into a project like this, and that is why I am reaching out for help. If you are passionate about worship music or have a desire to support this project, we would be humbled and grateful! If you don’t feel led to give at this time, your prayer is greatly appreciated! Please pray that God will guide this process and let this connect to the hearts of those that will be blessed by it. Thank you in advance!

Here is a breakdown of the costs:

4 days of studio Rental $350 a day $1400

4 days of producer $300 a day $1200

5 full band songs $400 - $2000

7 musicians for rest of songs $700

Production cost $5300



Mix $1400 ($200 per song)

Unseen cost $300





Total $7000



