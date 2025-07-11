Stephanie Trethewey Funeral

Please help us lay our daughter to rest with dignity, Stephanie passed yesterday in her sleep leaving 3 loving children, Stephanie had no life insurance leaving her mother and I to lay her to rest. Stephanie was always helping others in need, she had a heart of gold and she was a very hard worker as well, she enjoyed living life and taking care of people in assisted living homes for many years, any amount would be helpful, but we understand. If you are not able to give, But please keep us and her children in your prayers. Thank you in advanced for any help.