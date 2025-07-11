Stephanie Trethewey Funeral

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $8,277
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Terry
Please help us lay our daughter to rest with dignity, Stephanie passed yesterday in her sleep leaving 3 loving children, Stephanie had no life insurance leaving her mother and I to lay her to rest. Stephanie was always helping others in need, she had a heart of gold and she was a very hard worker as well, she enjoyed living life and taking care of people in assisted living homes for many years, any amount would be helpful, but we understand. If you are not able to give, But please keep us and her children in your prayers. Thank you in advanced for any help.
Well Steph… you got out of turning 40! Forever young and beautiful you shall remain in our hearts. Rest peacefully sweet cousin. Hug my Papa for me.
Our hearts ache learning of the passing of Stephanie. Not only was she a valuable friend, stemming back decades and grade school era with many of our employees and owners, but she was also a valued teammate here at the shop for a couple years. Steph will truly be missed by so many. Her family, children and grand baby will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Our deepest condolences to your family !! From Ed and Gwenn Feliciano
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending many prayers your way. Rest in peace Stephanie.
Thinking of all of you, keeping you all in my prayers.
Our hearts go out to you. We are praying everyday!
My condolences to my Sister and Family. May you rest in peace Stephanie.
Prayers for your family
We love and miss you aunt steph🖤 Rest easy
You will ways be in my heart BOBO. Love you always! Watch over your babies & grand baby. Fly high Steph
