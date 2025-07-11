Campaign Image

Stephanie Trethewey Funeral

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $8,277

Campaign created by Michael Terry

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Terry

Stephanie Trethewey Funeral

Please help us lay our daughter to rest with dignity,  Stephanie passed yesterday in her sleep leaving 3 loving children,  Stephanie had no life insurance leaving her mother and I to lay her to rest. Stephanie was always helping others in need, she had a heart of gold and she was a very hard worker as well, she enjoyed living life and taking care of people in assisted living homes for many years, any amount would be helpful, but we understand. If you are not able to give,  But please keep us and her children in your prayers. Thank you in advanced for any help. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Robbi Shumaker
$ 300.00 USD
1 day ago

Emmanuel
$ 1000.00 USD
2 days ago

Jamie and Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Well Steph… you got out of turning 40! Forever young and beautiful you shall remain in our hearts. Rest peacefully sweet cousin. Hug my Papa for me.

The schack family
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Delta Tire Auto Repair
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Our hearts ache learning of the passing of Stephanie. Not only was she a valuable friend, stemming back decades and grade school era with many of our employees and owners, but she was also a valued teammate here at the shop for a couple years. Steph will truly be missed by so many. Her family, children and grand baby will be in our thoughts and prayers.

Brandon Garvin and Lucia
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Feliciano Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Our deepest condolences to your family !! From Ed and Gwenn Feliciano

Angela and Brian Richard
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Sending many prayers your way. Rest in peace Stephanie.

Tyler and Annika
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Kimberly Storms
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Thinking of all of you, keeping you all in my prayers.

David Carey
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Fredrick Family
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Bob Debbie Cryer
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Our hearts go out to you. We are praying everyday!

McDonald Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Amber Follo
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Julie Rhodes
$ 300.00 USD
4 days ago

My condolences to my Sister and Family. May you rest in peace Stephanie.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Sarah
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Prayers for your family

Haley Klann
$ 80.00 USD
5 days ago

We love and miss you aunt steph🖤 Rest easy

Tracee Russ
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

You will ways be in my heart BOBO. Love you always! Watch over your babies & grand baby. Fly high Steph 🪽🪽🪽

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo