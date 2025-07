Dear friends and family,





I’m reaching out with a heartfelt request. My grandson, Theodore, who is under 2 years old, is at the center of a custody case. His father is doing everything he can to give him a safe, stable, and loving home—and to protect him from an unsafe situation.





Legal costs are adding up quickly, and we need help covering attorney fees and court expenses.





If you’re able to donate or even share this post, it would mean so much to us and help protect Theodore’s future.





Thank you for your support, love, and prayers. 💙





Cassie and Family





💙 Help for Baby Theodore 💙