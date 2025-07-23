Supporting Kappel family after major heart attack

On 3/13/2025 I was out and operating an excavator. As a small contractor, money has always been tight but God has always provided what we needed each day. On 3/14/2025 I died. I had a massive heart attack, "the widowmaker". My wife rushed me to the ER in the early morning and we made in time for me to die. The incredible ER team brought me back with CPR and defibrillator. It was too foggy for a life flight to another hospital for treatment so I was intubated and sent by ambulance. I coded 2 more times. The EMS team and the ER team at the next hospital brought me back each time. Surgery for a stent and on my way home 3 days later. I don't have any memory of CPR cracking my ribs, the defibrillator shocking my body or the intubation. My body feels it all still. I DO remember dying. There was no fear, no panic and no pain. I sank into the most beautiful and peaceful blue lake. I knew I was dying and struggled against sinking. Nothing I did could stop me from sinking deeper. Even through my struggle to stay alive, I was at peace. I could feel God around me. I heard my wife tell me "I'll be ok baby." and I knew I was gone. I submitted and was enveloped by a warm, loving yellow glow. I knew I was dead. I realized that my family was God's responsibility, and all would be OK. After submitting and feeling such incredible peace, I heard God tell me " Not yet. Not yet." I woke up with my family and friends around me. God blessed me with another day and I am grateful for each one. I am home now. My business has gone under, we are deeply in debt and struggling to survive each day. God has placed Angels in our path each day to get us this far. The VA has covered medical bills. We are asking for help to survive and get out of debt. I am still recovering and we are hard pressed. Thank you. I pray God blesses you this day and all of your days.