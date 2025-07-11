Wheels for Work: Help Restore My Path to Earning

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Katina brown
Hi, my name is Katina brown and I’m reaching out with a humble heart. Life has hit me hard recently, and I need your help to get back on track.
WHAT REALLY HAPPENEDS TO MY CAR & WHY IT REALLY SLOW ME DOWN.
My car the one I rely on every single day for work and life broke down. The transmission is completely out, and the cost of repairs or a replacement is more than I can afford alone.
This vehicle isn’t a luxury. It’s my lifeline. Without it, I can’t get to work, run errands, or manage the daily responsibilities that keep everything going. Everything stopped when my car did.
WHY THIS CAMPAIGN MATTERS
If you’ve ever experienced car trouble, you know how fast life can spiral. Without transportation:
The repair and replacement costs are around $15,000 far beyond what I can handle right now. I’ve been trying to manage things on my own, but I’ve reached my limit. This isn’t easy for me, but I’m choosing to believe that there are people who care.
WHAT YOUR SUPPORT WILL DO FOR ME
Your help will do more than fix a car it will restore:
With your support, I can purchase a reliable vehicle or repair my current one, and start rebuilding what was lost.
HOW YOU CAN HELP ME ON THIS CAMPAIGN
There are three powerful ways you can make a difference:
1. Donate – No amount is too small. Every dollar brings me closer to getting back on the road.
2. Share – If you can’t give, please share this campaign with your friends, family, or church group.
3. Encourage – Your kind words, prayers, and support lift me up more than you know.
This isn’t just about a vehicle. It’s about hope and holding on when life gets hard.
A PERSONAL NOTE
I never imagined I’d be in a position where I’d have to ask for help like this. But I believe in the kindness of people and the strength of community. If you’ve ever struggled, you know how much even a little support can mean.
Whether you can donate, share, or simply say a prayer, I am deeply grateful for your time, your heart, and your belief in me.
Thank you for helping me move forward.
With love and gratitude,
Katina brown
